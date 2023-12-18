Power ranking top 5 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates
The 2023 NFL Draft Class did not waste any time making an impact on the field. With such a stacked class, who broke out amongst the rest?
By Nick Villano
4. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
First Round, 23rd Overall
Jordan Addison, just like Rashee Rice, is another somewhat late bloomer who was put in a precarious position to carry the position, although this was for a completely different reason. Addison was brought to Minnesota to get some heat off of Justin Jefferson, the best wide receiver in football. Unfortunately, Jefferson suffered a serious injury in the beginning of October. Addison was suddenly propelled to number one on the depth chart.
Addison made an immediate impact, scoring in four straight games starting when Jefferson got hurt in the game against the Chiefs. His banner performance came in the surprise win of the Vikings season when they beat the San Francisco 49ers. He had seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest play of the season came in this game when he stole the ball from the 49ers defender and ran up the field to score a 60-yard touchdown.
The narrative for both Rice and Addison is they are great, but Addison doesn't have Mahomes throwing him the ball, which squeezes him past Rice in this race. In fact, he's now had four starting quarterbacks this season. Kirk Cousins went down, and Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, and now Nick Mullins have each had starts. The rushing game has been a disappointment, and at times, it's been up to the rookie and tight end T.J. Hockenson to win games.
Addison should very easily get to 1,000 yards this season and 10 touchdowns. Those stats alone get him in the top ten. The fact he did this under this much volatility proves he's truly one of the best rookies in this class.