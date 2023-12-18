Power ranking top 5 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates
The 2023 NFL Draft Class did not waste any time making an impact on the field. With such a stacked class, who broke out amongst the rest?
By Nick Villano
2. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
First Round, Third Overall
This was one of the hardest decisions to make in football this season. C.J. Stroud and the number one on this list both had amazing impacts on their franchise. They are the reasons they are both still firmly in a playoff race. Both are slightly on the outside looking in, but there's a good chance both sneak in by the end of Week 18. For now, let's focus on Stroud.
It was a three-horse race for the top QB in this class, with Will Levis falling behind. Bryce Young was the most popular name, but many thought the Panthers could surprise the world and choose Stroud because the new coaching staff really liked what he brought to the table. Instead, the Panthers took Young, and the rest is history (unfortunate for Carolina and Frank Reich). Then, there was Florida's Anthony Richardson. The dynamic talent looked great in a small sample size, but he got injured at least four times, including a shoulder injury that finished his season.
Meanwhile, Stroud has been legitimately one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. He has 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season. He's carried the Texans to an 8-6 record, including a 5-2 record for the home crowd. He's going to help secure DeMeco Ryans the Coach of the Year award.
Stroud is only number two because he's started to miss some games. Case Keenum has carried the load in his absence, leading the Texans to victory this past weekend. However, if Stroud returns and plays well, being a quarterback and all, he likely wins this award at the end of the season.