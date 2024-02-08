Predicting each AL Wild Card winner just weeks before spring training
With the 2024 season fast approaching, it's time to start making predictions. Here is how we see the American League Wild Card race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
AL Wild Card No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays
It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays. Their only major additions were the signings of Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
The addition of Turner makes a reunion with Matt Chapman unlikely at this point, but they still have a solid offensive core that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen, and Alejandro Kirk.
Their biggest strength is their starting rotation. At the top, they have Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios. Alek Manoah had a tough season in 2023, but he's hungry for a bounce-back campaign. If he returns to his old form, then the Blue Jays are going to have a truly scary starting rotation and will be a force to be reckoned with in the American League.
Taking down the Baltimore Orioles will be a tall order, especially after they acquired Corbin Burnes. But Toronto should be in the mix for a Wild Card spot. They were the third Wild Card team in 2023 and lost to the Minnesota Twins in the first round.
This time, they should be the top Wild Card team. Their rotation will keep them afloat in the race.