Predicting where every Oregon prospect will go in the 2024 NFL draft
The Oregon Ducks were loaded with talent in 2023. Now, let's see where many of them will begin their professional careers.
By Jake Kleiner
In the high-stakes world of the NFL Draft, the anticipation and speculation surrounding the fate of college football's elite prospects transform the event into a spectacle of hope, strategy, and dreams fulfilled.
The University of Oregon's football program, renowned for its fast-paced offense, cutting-edge training facilities, and distinctive style of play, has become a factory for NFL-ready talent. With a rich history of producing high-caliber athletes, the Ducks are poised to add another chapter to their storied legacy in the upcoming draft. Among the flock of prospects are dynamic playmakers, steadfast linemen, and defensive stalwarts, each bringing their unique skills and potential to the fore. This year they have a total of seven prospects ranked as potential draft candidates.
Predicting the draft destinations of college players is always quite difficult, as there are several intricacies involved — these intricacies include team needs, prospect potential, and the element of surprise trades that continue to define the draft. Here though, we will do our best to find the most likely fit for every Oregon prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, unveiling the future of football’s next generation of stars.
Bo Nix, QB
Bo Nix had an excellent season in 2023. He passed for 4,508 yards (ranking second in the nation), completed 77.4 percent of his passes (first), and threw for 45 touchdowns (first). The reason Nix’s stock isn’t higher is partly because this is a stacked quarterback draft class, and also because he didn’t play well in the Pac-12 Championship game Against the Huskies. He did however have a solid combine which surely helped rebalance his draft stock.
With those exceptional numbers, as well as his ability to extend plays with his mobility and make smart decisions under pressure, To me, Nix has positioned himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2024 NFL Draft.
Considering the current landscape of the NFL, where several teams are in dire need of a quarterback to either lead their franchise into the future or provide competent competition, Nix is likely to be highly sought after. Teams that immediately come to mind where I can see Nix playing are the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, all of which are in a transitional phase at the quarterback position.
Prediction: The Denver Broncos will take Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the draft. The idea of Bo Nix having Sean Payton to mold him into an NFL superstar is too good not to buy in to.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C
Jackson Powers-Johnson will enter the draft as a top-three interior lineman prospect and the number one center prospect. Powers–Johnson stands out for his strength and versatility, and his collegiate career is highlighted by remarkable athleticism, an ironclad work ethic, and a deep understanding of the game's nuances, making him a highly sought-after prospect for teams aiming to solidify their offensive line.
For the 2023 CFB season, Powers Johnson ranked first in PFF grade amongst centers (second in pass blocking and first in run blocking). During the NFL combine, he was ranked as the most likely center to succeed in the NFL, with a production score of 79 and a total score of 85.
Powers-Johnson appears to be a perfect fit for several NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. His draft stock has been on a steady rise, thanks to his performance in combine drills and interviews showcasing not just his physical prowess but also his football IQ and leadership qualities. Anticipated to be selected in the first round, Powers-Johnson has the potential to be an immediate impact player for whichever team will decide to draft him.
Prediction: The Pittsburgh Steelers, with the 20th overall pick in the draft for the second year in a row, will take an offensive lineman in the first round. Powers-Johnson will be a fine addition to the Steelers team, immediately helping protect their new quarterback Russell WIlson.
Brandon Dorlus, DL
Brandon Dorlus showcased his versatility as a defensive lineman at Oregon, playing in various positions along the line. He combines strength with athleticism, traits that promise a significant potential for success in the NFL. In his role as a pass rusher, Dorlus demonstrates effective hand techniques and has a repertoire of moves, including a standout arm-over or swim move.
His agility also makes him a capable participant in line stunts, and he has shown he can generate pressure using both finesse moves like the push-pull and brute force with a bull rush. While he occasionally engages too much in maneuvering at the line, his ability to disrupt when aggressively attacking off the snap is evident. Against the run, Dorlus's power is apparent as he effectively extends against blocks and holds his ground on the edge against offensive tackles. Yet, his play recognition and ability to maintain gap integrity need further development, and he faces challenges in disengaging from blocks.
Teams that need and likely will take defensive linemen on day two include the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. Of these four teams, it's hard to say where Dorlus will end up, but my prediction is that he will be taking his talents to the AFC East.
Prediction: The Buffalo Bills will select Brandon Dorlus with the 60th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Troy Franklin, WR
Troy Franklin is a versatile, crafty wide-out prospect who has shown lots of promise throughout his college career. Franklin excels with his acceleration rather than his initial burst, easily able to go from a quick start to a blistering pace that allows him to easily outpace defenders. Once he gains a slight advantage, it's nearly impossible for him to be caught. On top of that, Franklin's abilities extend beyond mere speed. He exhibits exceptional agility and precision in his routes, using varied techniques to keep defensive backs guessing throughout the game, even when running the same routes repeatedly.
During the 2023 CFB season, Franklin ranked sixth in the nation in receiving yards (1,383) and was tied for third in receiving touchdowns (14) — all of this with only 81 receptions, ranking 24th in the country.
Franklin will likely be taken by a team in the third or fourth round of this year's draft. There are certainly receiver prospects that are better than him, but he will no doubt find a home and quickly emerge into that team's number two or three option.
Prediction: With the 89th overall pick in the NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will draft Troy Franklin.
Khyree Jackson, CB
Khyree Jackson's collegiate journey saw him transfer through several programs, finally finishing his non-professional career with the Ducks. Now fully grown up with three years of experience, Jackson certainly looks the part of a formidable player.
In coverage, Jackson demonstrates versatility, employing a variety of techniques with a preference for press-man coverage. He tends to closely shadow receivers right from the snap, using his physicality to stay with them as the play progresses. While not the most dominant in run defense, Jackson plays intelligently within his role. He exhibits quick recognition of running plays, moving swiftly to provide support. Known for targeting the legs in tackles and not shying away from contact, he does, however, find it challenging to overpower blockers directly. Nonetheless, his reach often allows him to shed blocks effectively.
Jackson emerges as a prospect with significant upside, possessing the physical attributes and capabilities that NFL teams value. With areas to refine for the professional level, his potential for making a notable impact in the NFL is evident. Very few teams in the NFL wouldn’t try to snag Jackson should he still be available past round three.
Prediction: With the 91st overall pick in the draft, the Green Bay Packers will select Khyree Jackson.
Bucky Irving, RB
Bucky Irving has the makes of a catch-passing, second-back option in the NFL. With his dimensions at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, Irving lacks the bulk and power to assume the role of a workhorse back. His tendency to fall at initial contact and his slender build raise concerns about his durability under the extensive demands of an NFL season. Furthermore, Irving is aware of his limitations in power, often halting his momentum rather than pushing through tackles for additional yardage.
However, Irving compensates with exceptional vision and agility, making him an ideal candidate for a change-of-pace back. His acceleration is immediate upon receiving the handoff, a trait that serves him particularly well on runs to the outside. Irving's agility and ability to dodge tackles enable him to navigate through congested spaces with ease. Irving also demonstrates strategic running, maintaining a pace that synchronizes well with his offensive line, effectively leveraging plays to outmaneuver defenders.
During the 2023 season, Irving gained over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. I have Irving ranked as the RB7 in this draft class, and right around the 150th overall prospect in this class. Don’t expect many teams to pounce on the chance to take Irving early, however, if he is still available by pick 150-155, expect him to not last much longer after that.
Prediction: The Los Angeles Rams will take Bucky Irving with the 154th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Evan Williams, SAF
Evan Williams has been a consistent presence on the defense throughout his collegiate career, with starting roles across all five seasons. His journey began at Fresno State, where he quickly became a standout player, both for his team and within the conference. Following his senior year, he transferred to Oregon for his final collegiate season.
Williams has demonstrated his adaptability, having played as a nickelback and in both safety positions. Despite his dedication, Williams does not possess the ideal size, speed, or reach expected of an NFL player. However, his instinctive play and keen awareness on the field stand out.
Williams is a subpar defender against the run and in man coverage. Although he holds his ground and projections to be an average zone player in the NFL, this won’t be enough for him to get drafted before the seventh round. Expect a team to pursue him based on the fact that he either interviewed well for them already, or they can envision him in a scheme-specific role.
Prediction: With the 251st pick in the NFL draft, the San Fransisco 49ers will select Evan Williams.