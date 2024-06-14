Predicting future locations for WWE Clash at the Castle
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with another premium live event this weekend. On Saturday, June 15, WWE presents Clash at the Castle 2024.
Back on Sept. 3, 2022, WWE presented the inaugural edition of Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This show saw Gunther retain the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a "match of the year" candidate, and Drew McIntyre fall short of defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, thanks to a debuting Solo Sikoa.
The second-ever Clash at the Castle event will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be the first premium live event ever to be held in Scotland. The show will feature Scottish stars competing in title matches, such as McIntyre, Piper Niven, Isla Dawn, and Alba Fyre.
With Clash at the Castle seemingly being a regular event on the WWE calendar, where might they go in the future? Let's give some predictions.
Predicting future WWE Clash at the Castle locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Both editions of Clash at the Castle have been held in the United Kingdom. So, it only makes sense to keep future events inside the UK.
- 2025: SSE Arena -- Belfast, Northern Ireland
- 2026: O2 Arena -- London, England
- 2027: Principality Stadium -- Cardiff, Wales
Considering London just hosted WWE Money in the Bank 2023, highlighted by The Uso's defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and Damian Priest and Iyo Sky winning the men's and women's Money in the Bank match, respectively, it only makes sense to push that back at a later year. Not to mention, London is angling for a WrestleMania, although it's unknown if WWE would consider it due to the time difference.
But for the next edition of Clash at the Castle, it makes sense to have it in Northern Ireland, which is also in the United Kingdom. Having it in Belfast at SSE Arena makes sense.
For the following edition of Clash at the Castle after Northern Ireland, WWE could go to the O2 Arena in London. If not the O2 Arena, maybe a larger venue in London?
After that, it would only make sense to have Clash at the Castle back in Cardiff, considering that the inaugural event saw over 62,000 fans packed inside Principality Stadium.
Again, these are just predictions if WWE is to have future Clash at the Castle events. There is a process behind WWE selecting the locations for future big events, whether it's Fastlane or WrestleMania. Enjoy the show this Saturday, which should be a memorable show.