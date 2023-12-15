Fansided

Predicting where John Gibson, Elias Lindholm and Alexander Barabanov might get traded by February

It’s mid-December, and the true contenders are emerging as the NHL is jetting toward midseason, meaning trade talk will start dominating headlines.

By Sion Fawkes

2. Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm is a serviceable player in many aspects, whether it’s playing top-six minutes, scoring, playing sound defense, or winning faceoffs. Lindholm doesn’t appear to be as productive this season with 19 points in 30 contests after coming off of an 82-point season in 2021-22 and a 64-point outing last year, so he’s more likely playing a middle-six role if traded to a contender. 

A contender who could use help defensively and in winning faceoffs while providing a strong supplement in scoring would be the ideal fit for Lindholm. The surprising Philadelphia Flyers would be a prime landing spot for the center, as they currently rank 26th in the faceoff dot and could also use more help from a scoring standpoint, where they rank 16th in the league with 89 goals. 

Lindholm would immediately help a team that has seen little success over the past three seasons perhaps break back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And a younger team like the Flyers wouldn’t hesitate to sacrifice draft picks and even prospects if it meant trading for a solid player who had just turned 29. They would, however, need to sign the forward to an extension after the season if they wanted him to stick around Southeast Pennsylvania. 

Lindholm trade prediction

