Predicting new homes for trio of released Bills stars
Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse are sure to garner significant interest around the league. Where will they end up?
We hear all the time that the NFL is a business. Sure, it's nice when a player gets to spend his entire career playing for one team, but the reality is that such an enduring partnership has become increasingly rare. The dynamics of the salary cap, and the need for teams to stay nimble financially, mean that even the best players aren't safe from being cut.
That reality is being felt right now in Buffalo, where the cash-strapped Bills have released a trio of former Pro Bowlers in the interest of getting under the cap. Cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer, and center Mitch Morse have all been released, so they are now free to sign with any team. Today we'll predict where they'll land.
Mitch Morse is a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have had one of the most maligned offenses in the NFL for years now. Much of the blame for that has been placed on former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, though quarterback Kenny Pickett has gotten his share of criticism as well.
Pittsburgh is hoping to turn over a new offensive leaf in 2024. Arthur Smith has been hired to run that side of the ball, and if his past experience is any indication, he'll be implementing the same power running game he has employed in Atlanta and Tennessee.
A quality running game needs a quality offensive line, and that's an area that Pittsburgh struggled in last year. Center Mason Cole was mediocre, and he was recently cut loose in a move that saved the Steelers almost $5 million in cap space.
Mitch Morse will be entering his 10th season in the league, but he's still a solid center. The Steelers can sign him not only as an improvement over Cole, but for the needed veteran leadership he will bring to one of the youngest offenses in the league.
Morse has been at home in the AFC, having spent his career with the Chiefs and Bills. Pittsburgh would be smart to draft a lineman or two in April anyway, but what they really need is a capable veteran like Morse.