Predicting where OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine might get traded by February
The Raptors and Bulls could be sellers at the trade deadline. Here is where OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Zach LaVine might end up.
Pascal Siakam: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings were the biggest surprise team last year with the emergence of both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They are proving last year wasn't a fluke standing at a 14-9 record, the No. 5 seed in the west, and just a game and a half behind the No. 2 seed.
In a fully stacked Western Conference, every team will be looking to get better. The Kings already have two All-NBA players in Fox and Sabonis but so do most of the teams in the West. Whichever team makes the biggest midseason move could be the difference in who comes out of the west.
The Kings have expressed interest in Pascal Siakam. A trade for him might have to include Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and as many as three first-rounders for Pascal Siakam and some change. The Kings would lose out some of their depth, but the pros would outweigh the cons in this trade.
The first being you have three stars in the starting lineup with one of them having championship experience. The next would be the mix and matching in the lineup where at least one, if not two of those players will be on the court at the same time.
In this scenario, they still have Malik Monk, who can be a fourth option instead of a sixth man. He can still run with the bench unit if it still doesn’t work out as a starter. In this trade, Chris Duarte would also be getting more playing time — he has played well when he has had the chance to play.
A trade for Siakam would make a lot of sense for the Kings and won that could move them up the pecking order in the Western Conference.