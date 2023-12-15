Predicting where OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine might get traded by February
The Raptors and Bulls could be sellers at the trade deadline. Here is where OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Zach LaVine might end up.
Zach LaVine: Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine is the biggest star on the market right now. As everyone knows, the Los Angeles Lakers and star players go together. There is a very good chance that the Lakers will make an offer for Zach LaVine in February.
The Lakers are 15-10 which puts them as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, just a game and half behind from being the No. 2 seed but are also two games ahead of the No. 10 seed. The West is extremely stacked and whatever team makes the best moves will probably win the West.
The Lakers championship window is closing as LeBron James is getting older, despite him showing no signs of slowing down. They have proven that they can be a championship contender, winning the first ever In-Season tournament, but are 9-10 in regular season games outside of the tournament.
That 9-10 record may be because of a lack of effort in those regular season games, but if that trend continues, you better believe the Lakers will make an offer for Zach LaVine. The Lakers may have to give up D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt, and their first-round pick for LaVine and some change.
This would give the Lakers three stars, still allow Austin Reaves to come off the bench, and keep Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince who have been crucial defenders for the Lakers. They get a third scorer who they can rely on and not have James take as big of an offensive load. Chances are if they got LaVine, they would become championship favorites.
As of right now, the Lakers don't exactly need LaVine because this core has proven it is good enough to win an NBA championship. With that being said, the Lakers are always trying to build their legacy and will get a star if they need to and LaVine would be a fantastic fit for them.