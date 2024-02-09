Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
21. Bryce Huff
Former Team: New York Jets
Future Team: New York Jets
The New York Jets have been pretty vocal about their desire to re-sign Bryce Huff. The hybrid linebacker-EDGE player has been a marvel after signing as an undrafted free agent four years ago. He’s coming off by far his most productive season, posting 10 sacks on a Jets defense that was asked to do a lot of heavy lifting. Prior to his, Huff’s career high was 3.5 sacks.
It seemed like Huff finally found his stride. The 25-year-old might only get better from here. He’s a legit starter at the position, also posting 10 tackles for loss this season. It would be a huge loss for him to sign elsewhere. To be honest, it’s surprising he hasn’t signed back with the Jets yet.
Despite the lengthy negotiating process, we expect Huff to return to the Jets. He has unfinished business to do in East Rutherford. Robert Salah is returning, so the head coach who saw his rise is still in his seat. Obviously, the Jets felt he could grow, and he rewarded them with a phenomenal season. So, why isn’t he signed yet? Could the Jets think this might be a fluke but want to save face in public?
It doesn’t seem like that’s what is going on here. The Jets seem legitimate in their desire to bring Huff back. He might not cost very much, and they might want to sign him to a contract that makes sense for a long time since he’s so young. If that’s where the divide is, it will likely get fixed before we know it.