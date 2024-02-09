Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
20. Calvin Ridley
Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Future Team: Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have an interesting decision this offseason. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are both free agents this offseason. Higgins is expected to get stupid money on the market. The Bengals could just give him the franchise tag, but he wasn’t exactly great as he battled injuries and no Joe Burrow this season. We see that partnership ending and a new one beginning.
Calvin Ridley would be such a great compliment to Ja’Marr Chase. It would look similar to Miami’s partnership with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Ridley can both rip the top off of a defense and catch passes underneath. Chase is just a pure superstar at the position. Honestly, Ridley fits so well with this team, that he would be silly to sign anywhere else.
The Bengals surprisingly have $59 million to spend. Ridley has been good, but his year-long suspension for gambling has tanked his value. He’s still a great player and could provide a bump for a team looking for a solid 1B. With Higgins and likely Boyd looking for different pastures, Ridley could be that guy.
Ridley does turn 30 in December, so he doesn’t have much left in terms of a high-impact career. That one year off might be good for getting his body ready, but 30 is 30 no matter who it is. He still has elite speed and playmaking ability, but that has a timer set on it. The Bengals would be smart to make this deal big money off the jump with descenders as the contract goes on, or maybe even just a straight-up one or two-year deal.