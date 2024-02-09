Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
19. Trent Brown
Previous Team: New England Patriots
Future Team: New York Jets
The New England Patriots and New York Jets have been signing each other’s free agents for decades. Heck, the Patriots stole Bill Belichick from their rivals and had to pay them a first-round pick as a penalty. Darrelle Revis, Ty Law, Stevan Ridley, Danny Woodhead, Chris Baker, Chris Hogan, and Damien Woody are just a few examples of players who went back and forth with various levels of success. Heck, this has been happening since Tony Eason jumped ship. Well, here’s another situation where the Jets take a player from the Patriots looking to make him work.
Trent Brown is one of the better offensive tackles on the free agent market this season. The Jets need a tackle to save Aaron Rodgers and his magical Achilles tendon next season. It’s a match made in petty heaven.
Rivalry aside, this actually is a good fit for Brown. If the Patriots don’t franchise tag him (which wouldn’t make a ton of sense), the Jets will likely be first in line asking what he wants in a new contract. Brown had some pretty candid thoughts about the Patriots season, and we just can’t see him signing up for another one. It was a nightmare in New England, and it’s probably best that both sides go their separate ways.
As far as starting positions, offensive tackle is at the top of the Jets list. They need one. It was clear going into last season, and it’s even more clear now. Rodgers must stay healthy. This franchise cannot waste this momentum completely. Brown can help keep him upright to see if this is a legitimate contender.