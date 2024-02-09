Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
17. Kendall Fuller
Previous Team: Washington Commanders
Future Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Sometimes, players just don’t want to move their stuff. They like where they live and their kids like their school. Kendall Fuller grew up in Maryland and is now in his second tour of duty with the Washington franchise. Fuller is big on family, with his three brothers (who also played in the NFL) living in the area. Here, he can still cash out and play for his second championship (he won one with the Chiefs).
The Philadelphia Eagles once touted cornerback as a major strength. After a strange season for James Bradberry and especially for Darius Slay, the Eagles will want some better protection. Avante Maddox got hurt last season, leaving Philly even more vulnerable at the position. They will want someone to stick the landing, no pun intended.
Fuller is turning 29 years old any day now, and he’s not like a GREAT player, but he was well worth the $40 million over four years Washington paid him. Now, he’s looking to cash in one last time before it’s all said and done. The Eagles have about $20 million before making any moves. They likely can’t afford some of the top cornerbacks in the market, but Fuller seems like someone they can convince to join them.
How will that impact the rest of the depth chart? Fuller has been vocal about wanting to play on the outside. Slay’s contract is hard to maneuver and Bradberry doesn’t make enough to matter, but Maddox might be the odd man out if the Eagles sign Fuller. Then, they can play around with who plays in the slot, and it could make this Eagles' defense scary again.