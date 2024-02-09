Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
16. Leonard Williams
Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks
Future Team: Detroit Lions
Leonard Williams seems like one of those players that you know had a good season but don't really remember where he had said season. He was in Seattle this past season. While it might seem forgettable at first, he was actually a very valuable member of that defense. He was traded from the Giants this seaosn, and he became one of the only players in history to play 18 regular season games in history.
Williams was decent on the stat sheet, posting 62 total tackles and 5.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. He was really good after the trade with the Seahawks and Giants, showing he just needed a little motivation (and getting away from that awful Giants team) to dominate. Four of his sacks came with Seattle.
The Seahawks are going to put all their chips on the table to re-sign Williams, and they could franchise tag him. The issue is Seattle has one of the hardest cap situations in the league. They are working with minus $9.5 million in cap space. Signing Williams likely makes it close to $30 million in cap expenditures they need to make. Would they cut Geno Smith ($22 million in cap savings) just so they have the money to re-sign Williams?
Seems extreme, so we’re looking outside for a Williams landing spot. The Detroit Lions have the best cap situation in the league. Again, they have $58 million in cap space. $45 million of that is working cap space. They could use a star in the middle, and Williams would fit right in. It also gives Williams a chance to play for a title, as the Lions are expected to get even better next season.