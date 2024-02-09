Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
30. Baker Mayfield
Former Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Future Team: Minnesota Vikings
We had to start with a quarterback who is incredibly intriguing. There is talk that Baker Mayfield could be a $20 million quarterback again, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s talk about how we got here. The Buccaneers gave Baker Mayfield a chance last offseason, landing on him or Kyle Trask as the replacement for Tom Brady. Nobody expected him to take them exactly where the GOAT took them, but one year later, the Bucs are in a similar spot. In fact, Mayfield actually took them further since he won a game in the postseason.
Mayfield was forced to take a chance on himself, and he was so much better than he was last season. With his back against the wall and his career on the line, he put forth his best season. He made the Pro Bowl and was actually named Offensive MVP of the game/games.
Mayfield threw for more than 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Again, he won the division and helped the Bucs every single week. He was never injured, and he proved he could be something in this league. With such a dearth of quarterbacks, Mayfield is going to get paid.
The Bucs will try to keep Mayfield in the locker room, but with a new offensive coordinator, Mayfield might not have the same affinity for Tampa. He will see what the market has for him if he’s not franchise-tagged, which, again, the Bucs have a lot of players to bring back. The Minnesota Vikings are in a terrible situation with the quarterback, and they aren’t allowed to franchise tag Kirk Cousins. Mayfield can come in and try to do what he did last year and turn the Vikings season around.