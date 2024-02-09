Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
12. Tyron Smith
Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys
Future Team: Las Vegas Raiders
This one might be the biggest surprise on the list, but Antonio Pierce getting the job in Las Vegas will be a game-changer for how teams look at that franchise as a future home. He found ways to get the most out of this team. The Raiders were competitive on a weekly basis with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league and a dreadful offensive line to boot. Well, Tyron Smith can help with at least one of those issues.
Smith has been a stalwart on the Cowboys' amazing offensive line for 13 years. He’s been one of the best in the league at left tackle, the most important position on the line. He dealt with some injuries from 2020 to 2022, but he was healthy for most of 2023. He played in 13 games as the Cowboys changed his practice plan to keep him on the field as much as possible.
That seems like a high-maintenance profile for a veteran tackle, but he produced on the field, and that’s all that matters. If he can continue to put up numbers on offense, the Raiders would be more than willing to deal with some practice adjustments.
The Cowboys will likely let him walk because of the money he will command and his injury history. Dallas’ loss will be Vegas’ gain. They need offensive line help more than anyone else. They might even draft a tackle on top of Smith so they have depth at the position. Smith is a short-term fix, but it can have long-term impacts if he helps the rest of the offensive line learn how to excel.