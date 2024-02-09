Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
10. Michael Pittman Jr.
Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts
Future Team: Arizona Cardinals
We are higher on Michael Pittman Jr. than most others, but we truly think he’s a game-changer at the wide receiver position. He’s coming off a ho-hum season where he played with Anthony Richardson for the blink of an eye then Gardner Minshew for the rest of the year. The Colts changed philosophies and focused on the run game. Meanwhile, Pittman’s stats suffered.
Sorry, did we say suffered? We meant he hit career-highs in receptions and yards. Some might think Pittman had a down season, but truly, he was really good. While his touchdowns were low (four on the season), he was a large reason the Colts were even in playoff contention. He broke 1,100 yards and 100 receptions. Any team will want that.
For some reason, it seems the Colts are ready to let Pittman walk. They have the franchise tag at their disposal, and Pittman is just 26 years old. It would make sense for the Colts to invest in an asset like this, but it seems like they are willing to let him go.
Pittman seems like a player who prioritizes a team that values him most. The Arizona Cardinals could do that. He’d still have a great quarterback playing with him (if they stick with Kyler Murray), they have two first-round picks to bring more talent, and they need to replace Malcolm Brown. Pittman would be a massive upgrade at the position, and it would be a huge get for this front office looking for as many wins as possible.