Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
4. Tee Higgins
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Future Team: New England Patriots
Finding a home for Tee Higgins was harder than expected. He needs to go to a team willing to take a risk, has a ton of money to make said risk, and a team that needs a number one receiver but doesn’t need a receiver to be a workhorse. The Patriots are desperate for a number one. They spent big money on Juju Smith-Schuster last offseason, but he didn’t work out at all. They also gave DeVante Parker an extension, and he didn’t live up to it. They also have Kendrick Bourne (who is a free agent), DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte. It’s basically a bunch of third and fourth wide receivers. Higgins would upgrade this unit insanely.
Of course, the Patriots have the third-overall pick, and Marvin Harrison Jr. might become one of the best receivers ever, but it seems like the Pats are leaning towards taking a quarterback with that pick. So, this new QB needs a top receiver to catch balls. Whether that’s Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, the Patriots need a better set of receivers in the room.
Higgins' next contract is also complicated, as he wants as much money as possible (don’t we all). The Patriots head into this offseason with $57 million in effective cap space. They can easily afford Higgins, and they will likely save $14 million when they cut J.C. Jackson.
The only caveat to this is the Tennessee Titans have just as much of a need, they hired the Bengals offensive coordinator, and Higgins was born and raised in Tennessee. Can the Patriots lure him away from his home? We shall see.