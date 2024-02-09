Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
3. Brian Burns
Previous Team: Carolina Panthers
Future Team: Washington Commanders
We just see the Washington franchise making a huge splash this offseason. Trades are likely with an inconsistent Sam Howell still the only startable quarterback on the roster, but it’s defense where they will hit the free agency market. With Josh Harris and his group steeped in his new role as owner, they want this franchise to compete. They also replaced Ron Rivera as head coach and made the somewhat surprising move of hiring for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
One of the biggest splashes a team could make this season is signing Brian Burns. The pass rusher has shown he is one of the best at his position in previous years, but last year was weird for him. Honestly, it was just bad for everyone in Carolina. He will probably be given a pass for a subpar season (eight sacks is the lowest since his rookie season).
The Commanders made the biggest splash at last year’s trade deadline, moving both former second-overall pick Chase Young and Montez Sweat for draft capital. Now, they can replace that production without losing assets (outside of salary cap space). Burns changes this defense.
The Commanders only had 39 sacks last season, seventh-worst in the league. They need a lot of help on that front getting to the quarterback. They allowed 39 touchdowns passing, which was at the bottom of the league. Sure, some cornerbacks are necessary, but it starts with a pass rush. Burns, at 25 years old, can fill that hole for a long time.