Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
29. Derrick Henry
Previous Team: Tennessee Titans
New Team: New York Giants
This one even feels weird to type. First of all, we’re seeing the end of the Saquon Barkley era in New York. That’s a huge surprise. The Giants spent a second-overall pick on Barkley. The other option was Sam Darnold, so they still made the right decision. However, with the money Barkley is going to command on the free agent market, there’s a better deal to be had.
That leads us here, with Derrick Henry, once the greatest running back alive, taking his talents to New Jersey. The Giants are trying to figure out where they go from here, but they also know that Brian Daboll deserves better than what he was given last season. Wan’Dale Robinson had some decent games, but it was Barkley who drove this offense. With Daniel Jones coming back, the Giants might want someone more reliable.
He may be 30 years old, but Henry really only has one injury in his career. He played well on a terrible Titans offense, often facing seven and eight-man boxes. The same might happen in New York while they establish the offense. Henry would take the pressure off Jones as he comes back from a major injury.
There are a lot of major running back openings and even more players to fill those slots. Barkley, Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and even D’Andre Swift are all available on top of Henry. With so many players available, there might not be as much money as some would have hoped. This is how Henry goes to the Giants on a decent deal.