Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
2. Kirk Cousins
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings
Future Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Before we get into this fit, Kirk Cousins has to be the luckiest guy when it comes to free-agency timing. After his franchise tag nonsense with Washington, he was able to get a fully guaranteed contract from Minnesota. Then, after two ho-hum years, he went off in his third year, earning another massive deal. Now, in a season where he tears his Achilles tendon, he’s the second-best free agent in the league strictly because of the strength of this class, especially at the position.
The next best free agents at the position are Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew, and Jake Browning (although, he’s an exclusive rights free agent, which is basically not a free agent at all). As you can see, those names are either bad starters or not starters at all. Tannehill doesn’t move the needle anymore. Minshew did his best to keep the Colts afloat, but that’s about it. It’s just a rough crop of free agents.
So, Cousins will get the bag once again, but despite the Vikings having basically no backup plan, it’s time to move on from Cousins. He just doesn’t fit into what they want to do or where they want to be. So, Cousins will look elsewhere for a new home. Enter Tampa.
The Bucs quarterback is also leaving on this list, so they have a need at the position. The Falcons are making huge strides in free agency, but the Bucs want to sign the biggest name of them all. They still have pieces on the offense, and they have money to spend. What will Cousins command on the market? WIll he look for a short-term deal to cash in when his Achilles heals? Either way, Tampa seems like the perfect destination.