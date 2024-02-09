Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
1. Chris Jones
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Future Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Another offseason, and another long, drawn-out negotiation with Chris Jones. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter that he missed the first game of the season or that he took some time to get up to speed. Jones is the center of a Chiefs defense that was asked to carry this team this year. Despite having Patrick Mahomes, the defense is the reason why the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.
Honestly, we don’t expect this to get as drawn out as last year. Jones might already know exactly what he wants in a contract after a year-long negotiation period, and the Chiefs know what they are comfortable with. This should get done pretty quickly and then the Chiefs can decide to use the franchise tag on someone else (if they so choose).
Jones hit most of those bonuses in his contract, so his deal was pretty good for a one-year deal. He seems as happy as ever in Kansas City, and playing on this team is the best thing for his legacy. Look at some other pass rushers on iconic teams. If he’s looking to make the Hall of Fame one day, being the star on Mahomes’ defense is the best way to do it. There’s no way both sides don’t see the value here, and this situation will figure itself out.