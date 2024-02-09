Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
28. Stephon Gilmore
Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys
Future Team: Baltimore Ravens
This one may come off as a surprise, but the Baltimore Ravens always seem like a team that targets veterans at this position. Ar'Darius Washington is their only cornerback free agent of note. They are bringing back a large portion of their impact players. They just need to add around the edges.
The Ravens don’t have a ton of money to spend. However, $13 million is a lot for a team that just won the number one seed in the AFC. They might even make some cuts to open up even more. When looking at who they might add, Stephon Gilmore makes too much sense.
Gilmore was decent with the Cowboys last season. He was thrust into a much bigger role after Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in September. He recorded 68 total tackles and 13 passes defended. He also had two interceptions, showing he could still get the turnovers when needed.
Gilmore tore his labrum, so he will need surgery this offseason. He will probably command an affordable contract. The Ravens can sign him without giving up too much, and Gilmore can join a team where he brings a needed veteran presence. In his 14th year in the league, Gilmore provides the veteran on defense that could finally get them over the hump.