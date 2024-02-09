Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
27. Chase Young
Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers
Future Team: Buffalo Bills
The San Francisco 49ers added from a position of strength at the NFL Trade Deadline when they added Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. The Commanders turned the former second-overall pick into a third-round pick. Young was supposed to be a game-changer that was on another level. Instead, he’s a fine pass rusher.
Young’s career has been plagued by injuries and ineffective defenses. After an impressive rookie season (7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles), Young never really looked like the guy on defense. This past season, Young finally played 16 games for the first time, and he matched his rookie total of 7.5 sacks. He had 2.5 sacks since joining the 49ers. He actually only recorded 10 total tackles in nine games in San Francisco.
He’s been a little better in the playoffs, finding ways to get into the backfield in the snaps he’s given. He’s probably on this list based on name value, but the talent is undeniable. Young is going to turn 25 years old this offseason. If something goes right, he can still be a star. His stats suggest he won’t make all the money this offseason, but a team will give him an opportunity. Should the Bills make the move?
It makes sense on several fronts. The Bills need as much pass-rushing help as possible as they try to get past Patrick Mahomes. They added Von Miller, but that certainly didn’t work. The BIlls are well over $50 million over the salary cap, but we all know the salary cap isn’t real in the NFL. They can make a few moves to save big bucks, and then they can afford a Young contract at least for a year.