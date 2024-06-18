Predicting Warriors free agent signings for the 2024 offseason
The Golden State Warriors were sitting at home as the Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA championship and put a capper on the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors finished with a 46-36 record, finished No. 10 in the Western Conference and were bounced by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.
Golden State will need to re-shape their roster but have just the No. 52 pick in this year's draft and precious little cap space with which to make a splash during free agency this summer.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST. To be in serious contention next season, the Warriors must acquire younger talent and strengthen their bench.
Klay Thompson recently unfollowed the GSW, and the NBA rumor frenzy has been spiraling out of control. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors' shooting guard Klay Thompson is exploring his options. “Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up.”
If the Warriors waive Chris Paul and Kevan Looney and their non-guaranteed salaries and let Klay Thompson walk, they can get to a slim amount of cap space. If they're able to dump Andrew Wiggins salary into someone else's cap space or flip him for other non-guaranteed salaries they can waive they might be able to get to something like $25 million in space. That's not much but it's not nothing either and if they can convince a star to take a discount for a chance at a title, they might be able to make something miraculous happen.
The Warriors will have their hands full this summer but there are three free agents that they need to consider signing.
3. Paul George
Paul George is a valuable option despite his age (34), he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from 3. This summer PG is eligible to sign a four-year extension with the Clippers.
George can opt out of his current deal with his player option ($48.8 million). It has been reported that he and Los Angeles are not on the same page.
The Warriors need to prioritize trying to sign PG-13 by any means necessary. He will be able to help this team by spacing the floor, defending multiple positions, and his ability to create his own offense. George finished the season with a 26.4 percent usage rating, ranked 45th in the league. Last season, Stephen Curry finished 12th in usage rate at 30.2 percent.
Signing PG could help this team with depth and take the pressure off Curry to score and the team's defense. He would be an extreme long-shot for the Warriors, both because he'd half to take a discount to go to the Warriors and money appears to be the sticking point with the Clippers, and because teams like the 76ers could conceivably offer him the money he wants and as good a chance at a ring as the Warriors. Still George would be perfect for the Warriors and they need to at least make the call.
2. Gordon Hayward
Signing Gordon Hayward may not be a move that most will suggest, but he is another scorer who can help the team. Last season, the Butler product averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 26 games played. He was limited by injuries with the Hornets and then traded to the Thunder who basically didn't need him because of their depth,
Hayward would be a safe signing because of his ability to function in a strong team defense and shoot from 3. He's also a comfortable secondary creator. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't play a lot this year and he will be healthy entering the 2024-25 season.
After only starting three games this season, Hayward will have a chip on his shoulder. Golden State could feature him in the starting lineup or bring him off the bench. He's the most inexpensive possibility here and signing Hayward would allow the team to chase other coveted free-agent targets as well.
1. D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell is a free agent that the Warriors need to consider signing if he opts out of his current deal with the Lakers. Multiple sources state that the 28-year-old guard will opt out.
Golden State is familiar with Russell, he appeared in 33 games with the team during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from 3.
Russell's fit with the Warriors and the team allowed him to play his game. In Los Angeles, Russell has to defer to LeBron James and Anthony Davis (understandably so). However, the Lakers' offense struggled to create space and move the ball.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was able to fit Russell into the team scheme. Curry is unselfish and was able to get his shot off and play off the ball for once.