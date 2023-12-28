Predicting when the Pistons will break their historic losing streak
The Pistons will, against all odds, eventually win another game. But how long will they have to wait?
What's happening in Detroit right now simply cannot be explained. This Detroit Pistons team was not one seen as a true threat in the Eastern Conference, but they had pieces in place to at the very least make a run at a Play-In Spot. At least that's what some thought.
With Cade Cunningham leading the way and talented players such as Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Duren playing and Monty Williams, who happened to sign the richest contract in NBA history this past offseason, the Pistons felt like they could be somewhat respectable. After starting off 2-1 this season, things looked bright for Detroit. However, since beating the Bulls three days before Halloween, the Pistons have lost 27 games in a row. Yes, you read that right.
Detroit now holds the NBA record for longest losing streak, and there's a very good chance it'll end up longer than that. Fortunately, their final game in 2023 presents them with a golden opportunity to win their first game in over two months.
The Pistons will break their historic losing streak on Dec. 30 against the Raptors
Tonight, the Pistons travel to Boston to play the 23-6 Celtics. Jaylen Brown is out, but Detroit will still be no match for arguably the favorite to win the NBA title on the road. Fortunately for them, their next game is one they can definitely win.
The final game of this calendar year for the Pistons is a home tilt on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is currently 12-18 on the season, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference and playing uninspired basketball. Sure, they did just destroy the lowly Wizards, but they are 3-7 in their last 10 including losses against subpar teams like the Jazz and Hornets.
What makes the game even more winnable for the Pistons is the fact that the Raptors will be on their second game of a back-to-back. They'll be in Boston on Friday night before traveling to the Motor City to take on the Pistons. With the Pistons likely getting blown out in Boston tonight, there's a good chance their key players will be very rested and motivated to end the streak at last at home against a winnable opponent.
Detroit came so close to ending the streak against the Nets and, believe it or not, has played well enough to earn a couple of victories over the last couple of months. They certainly did in their previous loss against Brooklyn. They'll give Toronto their best shot and will finally earn a victory in front of their hometown crowd. Pistons fans better hope this is the case, as Detroit will endure a grueling trip to the West Coast to start 2024, and it's hard to see them getting a win in any stop on the trip.