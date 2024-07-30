Predicting when the 2024-25 NBA Schedule will be released
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 Paris Olympics basketball tournament has given fans a taste of the upcoming NBA season. Anticipation is mounting as we watch a record-setting 81 active and former league members playing in the Summer Games.
But unfortunately, we are still far from the Association kicking off the 2024-25 campaign. The preseason commences on Oct. 4 in Abu Dhabi, and the regular season starts roughly a few weeks later on Oct. 22.
While we know when the games will begin, we're unsure what the schedule is. As the league sorts that out, we'll try to predict when the impending NBA calendar will get revealed -- before it gets officially announced.
There's no better indicator of future behavior than past tendencies. So, using the past 10 NBA schedule release dates, we will try forecasting a timetable of when to expect the forthcoming slate.
Predicting when the 2024-25 NBA Schedule will be released
NBA Season
Schedule Release Date
2023-24
August 18, 2023
2022-23
August 17, 2022
2021-22
August 20, 2021
2020-21
December 4, 2020
2019-20
August 12, 2019
2018-19
August 10, 2018
2017-18
August 14, 2017
2016-17
August 11, 2016
2015-16
August 12, 2015
2014-15
August 13, 2014
As you can see, the schedule typically gets disclosed in mid-to-late August, with 2020-21 being the exception because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we have a general timeframe to work with as we try to approximate how things shake out.
Ultimately, your guess is as good as ours. But with excitement levels for the 2024-25 season extremely high, it's never too early to look ahead and hypothesize.
Generally speaking, over the past decade, most annual NBA schedules became public in the early teens of August. However, NBA.com posted the three most recent itineraries on Aug. 17 or later.
In conclusion, we anticipate the 2024-25 NBA schedule will drop on Aug. 19. Every other number in the 10-20 range of the month has been used -- why not pick one that hasn't? Choosing a previously utilized day feels practical, but this is purely theoretical, prompting an outside-the-box approach.