Predicting when WrestleMania 41 tickets will go on sale
With WrestleMania 40 taking place this coming weekend, when should fans expect WrestleMania 41 tickets to go on sale?
By Scott Rogust
WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. There are some huge matches scheduled to take place, such as The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship, Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, and more. Oh, and Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Once WrestleMania 40 is in the books, fans are going to wonder what the landscape will look like heading into next year's event. Their focus will be set on the buildup to WrestleMania 41 next year. Some may be trying to make a trip to that show next year.
So, when do tickets go on sale?
Predicting when WWE WrestleMania 41 tickets go on sale
As of this writing, there is no official on-sale date for WrestleMania 41. In fact, WrestleMania 41 doesn't have an official venue yet.
So, who is the favorite to host WrestleMania 41? Last July, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select ($) reported that US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. was discussed as a potential and "even likely" location for WrestleMania 41. In a new report from Sapp and Fightful Select on March 24, Minneapolis is "working on the assumption that they're landing the show."
U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, and seats around 73,000 fans.
As for when tickets will go on sale, WrestleMania 40 tickets went on sale for the general public last August. The year prior, WrestleMania 39 tickets went on sale during the month of August. So it's entirely possible that WrestleMania 41 tickets could go on sale at some point in August.
We will continue to keep you updated once additional information is provided.