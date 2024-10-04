Predicting where the top 10 MLB free agents will land in the 2024-25 offseason
MLB free agency is set to change the entire landscape of the league. There are so many stars that could change teams, going wherever the money is. This class is led by Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes and many more.
Each and every team is going to be very active in improving their roster. Teams like the Yankees and Mets are going to try to bring in Soto as well as multiple other top-10 available guys. But given how many teams around the league will be aggressive in free agency, it's hard to imagine that one team will dominate the signings.
Here's the top ten free agents in the upcoming class and where they might land this offseason.
10. OF Anthony Santander
Anthony Santander had quite the career year in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. He finished the season slashing .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs en route to his first All-Star appearance.
He did this at the best possible time, entering free agency this offseason. Santander could be a game-changer for plenty of teams in the MLB. The Orioles have so much depth, both in the major and the minor leagues, that they might not prioritize re-signing Santander.
Instead, he will go to a team that will prioritize him this offseason while also giving him the opportunity to play every day in a ballpark that could see him slug 40 home runs again next season.
My prediction sees Santander landing with the Cincinnati Reds this offseason.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds
9. SP Max Fried
The Atlanta Braves are in a tough spot this offseason, with their ace recovering from Tommy John surgery and their number two pitcher, Max Fried, entering free agency.
If Atlanta had one priority this offseason, it would be starting pitching. They have a ton of young talent, but none of them have really proved themselves besides Spencer Schwellenbach. Getting Fried back in Atlanta for the next four or five seasons will be the top priority for Alex Anthopolous this offseason.
My prediction is that Fried re-signs with the Atlanta Braves this offseason.
Prediction: Atlanta Braves
8. OF Teoscar Hernandez
Teoscar Hernandez played six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, slashing .263/.320/.503 with 129 home runs in 609 games with the team. When he left for the Dodgers, he somehow turned his game up another notch, ending the regular season slashing .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs for Los Angeles.
The Blue Jays are now looking to completely rebuild their team in one offseason and they will be looking at all the top free agents in order to improve their team. Hernandez is familiar and comfortable in Toronto and the Blue Jays could use his .840 OPS, 33 home run bat again.
My prediction sees Hernandez going back to the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays
7. 3B Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman is an Astros legend. In a Hollywood movie, he would re-sign with the Astros and ride off into the sunset as an Astro for life, but we don't live in a Hollywood movie and Bregman will go where the money is.
There are a ton of different teams that could use a player like Bregman. Based on the Matt Chapman contract extension (six years, $151 million), there will only be a few teams in the league that can afford to pay Bregman in that range. If it was going to be the Astros, they would have already extended him by now. I see him leaving Houston this offseason.
My prediction for Alex Bregman is that he signs with the rival New York Yankees, effectively moving Jazz Chisholm to second base.
Prediction: New York Yankees
6. SS Willy Adames
This generation is blessed with a ton of talented shortstops that it isn't an insult to be labeled the sixth, seventh or eighth-best shortstop in the league. Willy Adames is one of the more underrated shortstops in baseball.
He's bound to get paid this offseason. The Brewers have the opportunity to pay him, but they have also had the opportunity to extend him, and they haven't done so. Teams like the Padres, Mets, Yankees and Blue Jays all have shortstops, so this one comes down to the Red Sox and Dodgers, in my mind.
My prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the ones that will land Adames this offseason. You didn't think we could talk about the top free agents and not mention the Dodgers, did you?
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers
5. 1B Christian Walker
The Arizona Diamondbacks need to re-sign Christian Walker. This has to be their top priority because first basemen like him don't just grow on trees. He's elite with the bat and the glove. Walker would likely be willing to sign a massive extension with the Diamondbacks if they cough up the money.
Arizona's ownership needs to hand Walker a blank check and I really believe that they will prioritize re-signing him this offseason. He's a massive piece of their success. It's hard to imagine him going anywhere else in free agency.
Out of all the first base needy teams in the league, I predict that Walker will re-sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.
Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks
4. 1B Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso is a much more interesting free agent than Walker. He's been dangled in the trade market in the past and he's a Scott Boras client, meaning he will go where the money is.
The Mets are likely going to get caught up putting all their eggs in one basket trying to sign Juan Soto. They can't promise Pete Alonso the money that he's going to want until they know what's going on with Soto. Alonso will go where the money is and there's a team out West that will do anything to bring his big bat across the country.
My prediction for the Polar Bear is that he ends up with the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
Prediction: Seattle Mariners
3. LHP Blake Snell
Blake Snell was supposed to land his big contract last offseason, but after Scott Boras fumbled for him, he ended up in San Francisco with the Giants.
This offseason, he will land that massive deal because of how incredible he was to finish the season. Steve Cohen and the Mets have the money to pay Snell, especially if they miss on Alonso, and Snell isn't likely to sign until late in the free agency period. New York needs to acquire a top talent or two and Snell could be their crowned jewel this offseason.
My prediction for the 2023 Cy Young winner is that he lands with the New York Mets, who will miss out on Juan Soto this offseason.
Prediction: New York Mets
2. RHP Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles moved multiple top-10 prospects to acquire Corbin Burnes. Baltimore has a ton of position player talent in the farm system, but they don't have any pitching prospects like Burnes down there.
If they want to contend, they need an ace and they already have one on their hands. The biggest priority for the Orioles this offseason will be making sure that Corbin Burnes is in an O's uniform in 2025 and beyond.
My prediction is that Burnes will stay with the Baltimore Orioles, as he is going to be the team's biggest priority over the offseason.
Prediction: Baltimore Orioles
1. OF Juan Soto
The Juan Soto sweepstakes will come down to two teams: the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. These are the only two teams that can really afford to offer Soto the level of contract that he's looking for.
Money, success, contract length and familiarity will all play a part in where Soto wants to sign this offseason. Both of these teams are likely to offer him very similar contracts in terms of length and total value. It's going to be quite a razor-thin race between the two New York teams trying to sign Soto.
Maybe a dark horse option like the Nationals or Padres make a surprise run at Soto.
I believe that the Soto sweepstakes will come down to the Yankees and the Mets, with the New York Yankees signing Soto to a deal worth north of $550 million in total value.