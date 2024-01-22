Premier League Golden Boot: Who has the edge between Mo Salah and Erling Haaland?
Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland both have 14 goals in the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen which forward will claim the Golden Boot for this campaign.
What is most important this season is who will win the Premier League. Liverpool are currently leading the division but Manchester City are hot on their heels -- they are just five points behind the Reds and have a game in hand.
However, forwards are generally selfish and winning the Golden Boot will also mean a lot to the current top goalscorers in the league, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.
Why Mohamed Salah will win the Golden Boot
Salah just edges Haaland on his statistics this season in the Premier League. They both have scored 14 goals but the Egyptian has eight assists when Haaland has just four.
Both players are currently out of action for their clubs. Haaland is injured and not expected back until the end of January. Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations where he already has one goal against Mozambique. However, Salah did sustain an injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana, he is expected to return to Liverpool for treatment but could return to the tournament.
Salah's form has shown no signs of slowing down. This is despite him now being 31 and with rumors of him going to the Saudi Pro League still surrounding him. If Salah wins this season's Golden Boot then he will have four of the awards -- which only Thierry Henry has accomplished.
Why Erling Haaland will win the Golden Boot
Haaland won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals. This broke the record for the most goals in an individual campaign. It was also nearly double the amount that Salah got -- the Egyptian scored 19.
City are currently trailing Liverpool in the league which will make Haaland even more determined when he returns from injury. However, it remains to be seen how he will play after missing over a month of soccer.
Despite this, Haaland's record of 14 goals in 15 games in the Premier League this season is very impressive. The Norweigan missing so many games will only galvanize him for the second half of the campaign.
Other contenders for the Golden Boot
Son Heung-Min is another contender for the Golden Boot with 12 goals this season. However, like Salah he is currently away on international duty. Son is with South Korea at the Asian Cup and has scored once against Jordan.
Dominic Solanke also has 12 goals in the Premier League this season. His AFC Bournemouth side had a poor start to the season but are now comfortably in mid-table. This could make Solanke a dangerous contender for the Golden Boot. He is the Englishman with the most goals in the league this season. This should be enough to earn him a recall to the England squad ahead of the European Championship this summer.
Jarrod Bown is fifth in the scoring charts this season with 11 goals. His West Ham United side are currently sixth in the Premier League and Bowen will be key to making sure they have European soccer again in the next campaign. He is also one who will be vying to impress Gareth Southgate with the European Championship coming up.