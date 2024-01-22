Premier League Golden Glove rankings: Who is the hottest goalie in the EPL?
The stats for the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets may surprise some but here are the contenders for this season's Golden Glove award in the Premier League.
The Premier League Golden Glove award is a contentious one. It is awarded for the most clean sheets, so usually goes to a goalkeeper who has not had much to do all season. Often the most impressive goalies have been in relegation battles, with not so many quality defenders in front of them.
This season's current rankings may surprise some but here are the goalies in contention for this year's Golden Glove award.
5. Sam Johnstone, Crystal Palace, 5 clean sheets
Crystal Palace have been struggling this Premier League season. They are just above the relegation zone and questions have been asked of their manager Roy Hodgson.
However, one bright light has been the form of Sam Johnstone. With five clean sheets this season he is challenging Jordan Pickford for a starting place on the England team.
3. David Raya, Arsenal, 6 clean sheets (tie)
Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya recieved a lot of criticism. Every mistake that Raya has made is highlighted as the cameras zoom in on Ramsdale's reaction.
However, six clean sheets is not a bad return for Raya. The Gunners are still in the title race but it still remains to be seen if Arteta has picked the right goalie for this campaign.
3. Andre Onana, Manchester United, 6 clean sheets (tie)
Andre Onana's inclusion may come as a surprise to many as the goalkeeper has made some howlers this season. However, six clean sheets is very good for a keeper who is in this Manchester United team right now.
With Sir Jim Ratcliffe as one of United's new owners, there will be many changes at the club. It would be sensible to bring in some competition for Onana.
The goalie is currently with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. When he gets back, he will be playing for his future at United.
1. Alisson Becker, Liverpool, 7 clean sheets (tie)
Unsurprisingly, Liverpool — who are top of the Premier League — have the goalkeeper tied with the most clean sheets. Alisson Becker is a great goalkeeper who could claim his third Golden Glove award.
If the Reds are to hold off Manchester City and claim the title this year, then they will need Alisson on top form.
1. Jordan Pickford, Everton, 7 clean sheets (tie)
Jordan Pickford is England's number one and has never let his country down. His performances with Everton can be mixed but he has done well to keep seven clean sheets for the Toffees this season.
Everton have had a tough season with the 10-point deduction they recieved for breaching the Premier league's profit and sustainability regulations. Sean Dyche's side are currently just one place above the relegation zone and if they are to survive then Pickford will be key to it.