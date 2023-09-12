Premier League gossip: Alvarez to Madrid, Aguerd to Liverpool, El Ghazi to United
Today's Premier League gossip includes Julian Alvarez linked with Real Madrid, Nayef Aguerd chased by Liverpool and Anwar El Ghazi potentially on his way to Manchester United.
Premier League gossip: Julian Alvarez to Real Madrid
Julian Alvarez has had tremendous success at Manchester City since joining them from River Plate. He played his part as Pep Guardiola's side won the treble last season and he also lifted the World Cup with Argentina.
He has often been in the shadow of Erling Haaland at City. Although, this season, Guardiola has used Alvarez as a second striker behind Haaland and the Argentine has played 90 minutes in each of their opening four Premier League games. Alvarez has already scored twice and made one assist in these matches.
Now he is playing regularly for City, it would seem strange to leave the club. However, according to Sky Sports, "Real Madrid will reportedly consider Man City's Julian Alvarez as back-up option if they are unable to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe next summer."
At Los Blancos, if they do not capture Mbappe, Alvarez could become their main man, much like Haaland currently is at City. Real Madrid are also of course one of the biggest clubs in the World and Alvarez had trials with them when he was younger but was unable to sign for them due to his age.
Premier League gossip: Nayef Aguerd to Liverpool
Nayef Aguerd is a player in demand, he was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer but ultimately stayed with West Ham United. It is right that the defender stayed in the Premier League due to his tremendous talent but he could be on his way to a team that could challenge for the title.
The Sun has reported that "Liverpool and Manchester City are both monitoring West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd ahead of next summer."
West Ham play City in the league this weekend, which will be a good test for Aguerd to see if he can cut it against the best team in the division.
Premier League gossip: Anwar El Ghazi to Manchester United
Anwar El Ghazi has been a free agent since leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer, so it shows how desperate it is getting at Manchester United that he is being linked with the club.
The Daily Mail has revealed that "United are weighing up a move to sign Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi as a free agent amid the uncertainty hanging over Antony and Jadon Sancho."
Antony is currently out of action as he looks to clear his name from allegations of assault. Whilst Sancho has had a public falling out with Eric ten Hag, with clear-the-air talks with his manager yesterday reportedly not going well.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and El Ghazi might be needed to do a job at Old Trafford. However, the signing would not fill their fans with optimism.