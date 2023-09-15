Premier League gossip: Lingard to West Ham, James to Real Madrid, Palhinha to Bayern
Today's Premier League gossip includes Jesse Lingard in contention to sign for West Ham, Reece James linked with Real Madrid and Joao Palhinha could be on his way to Bayern Munich.
Premier League gossip: Jesse Lingard to West Ham United
Jesse Lingard has been training with West Ham United as he looks to earn a contract at his former club. Yesterday was the deadline for clubs to add players to their Premier League squads but Sky Sports has revealed that "West Ham have left a space in their 25-man Premier League squad that could potentially be filled by free agent Jesse Lingard."
The Hammers named 24 players for their league roster, so they can still add Lingard. The forward was on loan at West Ham from Manchester United back in 2021, where he scored an impressive nine goals in 16 matches.
With hindsight, Lingard should have continued with the Hammers instead of sticking it out at Old Trafford before going to Nottingham Forest on loan. If he had stayed with David Moyes' side then he could have been a Europa Conference League winner. However, he now has a chance to make amends and reignite his career in East London.
Premier League gossip: Reece James to Real Madrid
Reece James has had a difficult start to his time as Chelsea captain, the defender suffered a hamstring injury in their first league game of the season and he has not featured since.
Surprisingly, James despite his injury record is being linked with Real Madrid. According to Diario AS, Los Blancos want him to replace Dani Carvajal.
Premier League gossip: Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich
Joao Palhinha was set to join Bayern Munich this summer but the deal fell through at the last minute as Fulham did not have a replacement for the midfielder.
The Portugese international has since extended his contract at the London club. However, Bild have not ruled out a move to Bayern still happening.
Fulham extending his contract could mean that they will just sell him to the Bundesliga side for more money. There is no doubt that he is a fantastic player who would have ambitions of playing for Bayern and challenging for trophies.