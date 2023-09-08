Premier League news: Pepe to Trabzonspor, No Saudi move for Sancho, Potter turns down Lyon
Today's Premier League news includes Nicolas Pepe being set to join Trabzonspor. There was no move to the Saudi Pro League for Jadon Sancho and Graham Potter has turned down Lyon.
Premier League news: Nicolas Pepe to Trabzonspor
Nicolas Pepe was linked with the Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab but they failed to convince him of the move before their transfer window closed yesterday. Now the Arsenal player is set to join the Turkish side Trabzonspor. In the Super Lig, they can sign players from other clubs until September 15th.
Fabrizio Romano revelaed the news as he posted on X, "Pepe to Trabzonspor. Medical tests on Friday morning. Short term deal until June 2024... Here we go, confirmed."
Al-Shabab would have been able to offer Pepe more money but at Trabzonspor he can continue in a European division. The forward struggled in the Premier League with the Gunners since his big money move from Lille. Even a season back in France on loan at Nice did not revitalise the Ivorian, so a move to the Super Lig makes sense for the player at this stage in his career.
Premier League news: No Saudi move for Jadon Sancho
There was talk that Jadon Sancho could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League yesterday. The player was left out of Manchester United's squad for the defeat to Arsenal last week and has since said on X that he was being made a "scapegoat" at the club."
However, no move from Old Trafford materialised and 90min has revealed that "Al-Ettifaq tried and failed to seal a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on Thursday at the Saudi Pro League's transfer deadline."
Sancho is now set for an uncertain future. The winger needs to reconcile with his manager Eric ten Hag or he is set for a long season on United's bench.
Premier League news: Graham Potter turns down Lyon
Graham Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last season. He has had an offer to return to management abroad but he has decided not to take it.
90min has reported that "Potter has turned down a return to football with Olympique Lyonnais after being offered the job this week."
Potter had built up a great reputation whilst at Brighton but this was undone as he flopped at Stamford Bridge. There are yet to be any managerial casualties in the Premier League this season. However, any team in the bottom half that decide to change, could do a lot worse than considering Potter to lead them.