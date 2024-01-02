Premier League Power Rankings: Who has the best chance of ending Manchester City's streak?
Manchester City have won the last three Premier League titles but they are currently third in the division. Here are the Power Rankings of teams that have a chance of ending City's dominance.
1. Liverpool
Liverpool are the only side to have won the Premier League in the last six years that was not Manchester City. This was back in the 2019-20 season, the campaign that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, no supporters were allowed into Anfield when they lifted the trophy that season. It was some achievement for Jurgen Klopp's side but how they would like to do it in front of their fans.
They are currently top of the Premier League and have lost just once in the division this season. This defeat came against Tottenham Hotspur back in September. They are on a fine run of form but have now lost Mohamed Salah to the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah could miss four Premier League games if Egypt get to the final of the tournament.
On the bright side, Diogo Jota has hit the ground running since he returned from his muscle injury. He has one goal and one assist in his last two games. The Reds will need to utilize their full squad, especially as they are also still in the Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup.
2. Aston Villa
Expectations were high on Unai Emery after he turned Aston Villa's season around in the last campaign. Emery transformed a side struggling under Steven Gerrard and guided them to qualify for the Europa Conference League. However, not even the most optimistic of Villa fans would have thought they could mount a Premier League title challenge.
Villa are second in the division and have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games. Their loss was a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United where Emery's side was two goals up at halftime. Inconsistencies like this need to be ironed out if they are to challenge for the title.
3. Arsenal
Arsenal came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League last season. However, their title challenge for this campaign has not gone to plan. This is despite the big-money signings of Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta's side have lost their last two games to Fulham and West Ham. This leaves them fourth in the division but level on points with Manchester City. Rice has questioned the team's mentality after they lost to his former club which shows unrest in the squad. This needs to be sorted out if they are to win the league this year.
4. Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur topped the Premier League early in the season and were early favorites for the title. However, injuries have thrown Ange Postecoglou's side off course. They are now fifth in the division but only six points off the leaders Liverpool.
James Maddison is the player that Spurs missed the most. However, he is set to return for their next Premier League match which is against Manchester United. Postecoglou has brought attacking soccer back to the club but will need to be a bit more pragmatic if they are to seriously challenge for the title.