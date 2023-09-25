Premier League records: Heaviest home defeats of all time
Sheffield United lost 8-0 to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane yesterday but the Blades are not the only side to suffer a heavy defeat at home.
Premier League records: Southampton 0-9 Leicester City
During the 2019-20 season, Southampton lost 9-0 to Leicester City with Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both netting hat-tricks. Leicester managed to finish an impressive fifth that season and Southampton comfortably finished mid-table.
Both teams now find themselves in the Championship, as the two sides were relegated last season. Although, the Foxes look like they will bounce straight back up as they currently top the division. It does not look so good for the Saints, as they are in 15th place and have lost their last four games.
Premier League records: Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United
What is remarkable about yesterday's result was that Newcastle had eight different goalscorers. Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all scored past Wes Foderingham.
It is still early days in this Premier League season but it is already looking like Sheffield United will suffer relegation and it is hard to see Paul Heckingbottom lasting the whole campaign. As for Eddie Howe's side this was a much needed win after their mixed start to the season.
Premier League records: Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United
Back in the 1998-99 season, Manchester United ran riot at the City Ground with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole both scoring braces whilst Ole Gunnar Soljskaer scored four.
Nottingham Forest were relegated that season and it was not until 2022 that they were finally promoted back to the Premier League. United won the league, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, a feat that was only matched by Manchester City this year.
Premier league records: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
Recently, in the 2020-21 season, Liverpool put seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. It was a match that included Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scoring braces. Luckily for Palace fans was that this match was played behind closed doors — due to the lockdown restrictions in England — so at least they did not have to witness this game in person.
Liverpool finished third that season, whilst Palace finished mid-table. Freak results do happen but it is how the team responds that counts.