Premier League rumors: David to Arsenal, Sane to Newcastle. Martial to Athens
Premier League rumors: Jonathan David to Arsenal
Arsenal have been Manchester City's main Premier League title challengers over the last couple of seasons. However, the Gunners still lack strength in depth up front. After the club sold Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are their only strikers.
Mikel Arteta's attack could be boosted by the arrival of a Canadian who has been linked with Premier League clubs for some time. CaughtOffside has reported that "Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Lille striker Jonathan David as he nears the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 club."
David's contract runs out next summer and the French side would not want to lose him on a free transfer. In total for Lille, David has scored 87 goals in 192 games.
Leroy Sane linked with Newcastle and Arsenal
Leroy Sane scored for Bayern Munich in a 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night. However, there are reports that the forward is unsettled at the Bundesliga side.
According to CaughtOffside "Sane is not happy with Bayern trying to offer him a new deal with a lower salary... Arsenal and Newcastle are looking closely at Sane due to his potential availability soon."
Sane's contract with Bayern expires in June 2025. It would be exciting to see the former Manchester City player back in the Premier League.
Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens
Anthony Martial did not hit the heights expected of him at Manchester United. He left the club last summer, having won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup. He also made 317 appearances in total for United and scored 90 goals.
Martial is only 28 and has finally found a new club. Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Martial joins AEK Athens as free agent after leaving Man United." The Greek side is currently at the top of the Super League Greece.