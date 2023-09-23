Premier League gossip: De Gea to retire, Lingard to Al-Ettifaq, James to Bayern
Today's Premier League gossip is that David de Gea might retire from soccer. Jesse Lingard could join Al-Ettifaq and Reece James has been linked with Bayern Munich.
Premier Legue gossip: David de Gea to retire
David de Gea left Manchester United unceremoniously last summer and the goalkeeper is now set to quit the game altogether. The Guardian have reported that "de Gea may retire if he does not receive an offer to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club."
There is a chance that the free agent could still join the Sauid Pro League. According to 90min, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been trying to convince De Gea to join him at Al Nassr." However, the player is thought to prefer to stay in Europe.
Premier League gossip: Jesse Lingard to Al-Ettifaq
Jesse Lingard had been training with West Ham United, as the forward had a chance at securing a deal with his former club. However, it looks like there will be no return to the Hammers.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that "Lingard has joined Al Ettifaq on training valid for one month — as he’s still available as free agent. Up to Lingard and Ettifaq if they want to proceed together, Steven Gerrard will be key to decide too."
Gerrard's side are currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League and they have former Premier League players Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray in their ranks.
Premier League gossip: Reece James to Bayern Munich
Reece James is currently out of action with a hamstring injury but the Chelsea captain continues to be linked with Europe's top clubs. Fichajes are reporting that "Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are willing to compete for the footballer."
James was made Chelsea captain for this season, so they would not want to lose him so soon after appointing him. However, they will get frustrated if his injury problems continue to prevail. It would be a gamble for Los Blancos or Bayern to sign him, given the amount of games that James has missed in recent years.