Premier League rumors: Gomes to Liverpool, Chilwell to Palace, Gerrard to Rangers
Premier League rumors: Angel Gomes to Liverpool
Angel Gomes may be a former Manchester United player, but this has not stopped him being linked with their bitter rivals Liverpool.
The Liverpool Echo says, "Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes."
Gomes played his first two games for England in the recent international break against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. These matches have been great exposure for the Lille player.
Ben Chilwell linked with Crystal Palace
It looked like Ben Chilwell's Chelsea career was over after he was frozen out last summer. However, after not leaving the club, Chilwell has been included back into the Blues' Premier League squad.
There remain links to other teams with The Sun reporting that "Crystal Palace and Ipswich are both tracking Ben Chilwell and could make a move for the defender in January."
Chilwell has not played for England since March. The Three Lions lack depth at left-back and if Chilwell can start playing regularly then he should force his way back into the fold for his country.
Steven Gerrard could return to Rangers
Steven Gerrard's Premier League career as a manager has not so far gone to plan. The Liverpool legend left Rangers for Aston Villa but only lasted 40 games there. He has since been coaching in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.
However, a return to British soccer could be on the cards for Gerrard. According to the Daily Record, "Gerrard could be tempted to leave the Saudi Pro League for another crack at the Scottish Premiership."
When Gerrard joined Aston Villa, it was thought that it would be a stepping stone for the Liverpool job. However, plans like this rarely run smoothly. If Gerrard can turn around Rangers' fortunes once more, he may get another chance in the Premier League.