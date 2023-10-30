Premier League rumors: Haaland to Madrid, Ramsdale to leave, Lukaku swap
Today's Premier League rumors include Erling Haaland being linked with Real Madrid, Aaron Ramsdale possibly leaving Arsenal and more.
Premier League rumors: Erling Haaland to Real Madrid
Erling Haaland scored twice for Manchester City against Manchester United this weekend in a 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side. He won the treble last season and broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season.
It would seem strange for Haaland to leave a team where he is enjoying so much success. However, he is only 23 and could one day be tempted to join Real Madrid. Josep Pedrerol speaking on El Chiringuito revealed that "Madrid's objective is to sign (Kylian) Mbappe and Haaland."
It is an exciting prospect to have Haaland and Mbappe line up for Los Blancos alongside Jude Bellingham who scored twice in El Clasico last Saturday. However, filling your team with star names does not always work. Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe but they still failed to win the Champions League.
Premier League rumors: Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal
This season has seen Aaron Ramsdale dropped by Mikel Arteta who is now favouring David Raya as his Arsenal goalkeeper. Ramsdale should not give up and will likely get a chance in the EFL Cup this week against West Ham United.
However, according to Football Insider, "Arsenal could now part with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale next summer."
The situation is similar to the one that Joe Hart found himself in when Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City. Hart was sold as Guardiola wanted a keeper who was better with his feet and the then-England goalkeeper never recovered.
Hart went on to have spells at Torino, West Ham, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur but has now re-established himself with Celtic. Hopefully, if Ramsdale is to leave the Gunners then he will find a club that he can settle at.
Premier League rumors: Romelu Lukaku swap deal
Romelu Lukaku has already scored five goals in eight Serie A games this season for AS Roma. Jose Mourinho's side want to sign him from Chelsea permanently in a deal that could see Tammy Abraham return to Stamford Bridge.
Calciomercato has reported that Abraham could be offered to the Blues in exchange for Lukaku. This could suit all parties, as Lukaku wants to stay in Italy, Chelsea need a striker and Abraham could be their man again.