Premier League rumors: Haaland to Barca, Lampard to Lyon, Bowen to Liverpool
Today's Premier League rumors include Erling Haaland surprisingly being linked with Barcelona. Frank Lampard could be the next Olympique Lyonnais manager and Jarrod Bowen is a target for Liverpool.
Premier League rumors: Erling Haaland to Barcelona
Given Barcelona's financial problems and the club's fall from grace in recent years, it is surprising that Barca are still being linked with the World's top players.
90min has reported that "Barcelona are manoeuvring themselves to be a contender in the battle for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland."
Xavi's side will need a new striker soon, as Robert Lewandowski is now 35. However, Haaland is arguably the best player on the planet right now and he will only play for the leading teams. It is difficult to see the Norweigan being at any club other than City or Real Madrid.
Premier League rumors: Frank Lampard to Olympique Lyonnais
Frank Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. It is important that the manager chooses the right club next as he will need to rebuild his reputation.
According to 90min, "Olympique Lyonnais are considering appointing Frank Lampard as their new manager."
Lyon has recently sacked Laurent Blanc as manager and another ex-Chelsea boss in Graham Potter has turned down the job. The French side are currently bottom of Ligue 1, with just one point.
It will be a difficult job for Lampard if he takes it. However, Lyon do have some quality former Premier League players including Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dejan Lovren.
Premier League rumors: Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool
West Ham United fans would not want to hear this rumor, especially after the club lost Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer. However, talkSPORT has revealed that "Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a swoop for West Ham's Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah."
Salah is expected to move to the Saudi Pro League in the near future. Bowen on his recent form of three goals and one assist in his opening four Premier League games would make him a great replacement for the Egyptian. The West Ham player was surprisingly not included in Gareth Southgate's recent England squad but may feel he needs to move on to get noticed for the national team.