Premier League rumors: Howe for England, Mourinho to Madrid, Musiala to Liverpool
Today's Premier League rumors include Eddie Howe linked with the England job, Jose Mourinho possibly returning to Real Madrid and Liverpool interested in Jamal Musiala.
Premier League rumors: Eddie Howe for England
It is expected that the European Championships in Germany next summer will be Gareth Southgate's last as the manager of England. The search for the next Three Lions manager has already begun with top Premier League coaches linked with the role.
However, The Telegraph has reported that, "Eddie Howe will swiftly rule himself out of the running to become the next England manager despite the Football Association putting him on a shortlist of potential candidates."
Managing England would be a huge honor but Howe is currently doing very well at Newcastle United. He has guided them into the Champions League where they have already defeated Paris Saint-Germian 4-1. With the financial backing that the Magpies have, Howe should be able to build on this success and deliver trophies to St James' Park.
An alternative successor for Southgate should be Graham Potter who is still without a club since leaving Chelsea. He has been thought of as a future Three Lions manager in the past and he could be holding out for the role with the national team.
Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho left Real Madrid back in 2013 and he has since had mixed spells back in the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Now as the boss of AS Roma, he has been linked with a shock return to the Bernabeu.
Mundo Deportivo have revealed that, "Mourinho has reappeared on the white scene as one of the possible replacements for Carlo Ancelotti for next season." Ancelotti is expected to become the manager of Brazil, which could pave the way for a sensational return for Mourinho.
Jamal Musiala to Liverpool
Liverpool were very interested in signing Jude Bellingham last summer before he was deemed too expensive and he ultimately joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. Now the Reds are looking to sign another one of the most talented young players in the World.
According to The Mirror, "Liverpool are hopeful of capitalising on Jamal Musiala’s contract uncertainty at Bayern Munich – but the playmaker’s friendship with Jude Bellingham may complicate his transfer."
Bellingham and Musiala have been friends since they represented the England youth teams together. Real Madrid are a team that would also be interested in Musiala, so Jurgen Klopp's side will have tough competition to sign the player.