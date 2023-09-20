Premier League rumors: Kane to Spurs, Gnabry to United, Bynoe-Gittens to Arsenal
Today's Premier League rumors include Harry Kane linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, Serge Gnabry as a target for Manchester United and Arsenal interested in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
Premier League rumors: Harry Kane back to Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane is set to play for Bayern Munich against Manchester United today in the Champions League. If things had turned out differently then Kane could be in Eric ten Hag's lineup. However, we could one day see the England captain back in the Premier League representing Tottenham Hotspur.
football.london have reported that "Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed the club have a buy-back clause to re-sign Harry Kane after he joined Bayern Munich this summer."
Kane hinted in his farewell message to Spurs fans that he could return one day. So after winning some much-desired trophies with Bayern, we could see him back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Kane returns then he will have a chance at beating Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record. Shearer currently leads Kane by 47 goals.
Premier League gossip: Serge Gnabry to Manchester United
Manchester United's clash with Bayern Munich could also be an opportunity for the Red Devils to scout a new winger. Eric ten Hag's side currently have Antony and Jadon Sancho out of contention, so a replacement for these players is needed.
Fichajes have revealed that United "has set its eyes on the talented German Serge Gnabry." The player has experience in English soccer, having played for Arsenal 18 times and also spending time on loan at West Bromwich Albion.
It never really worked out for Gnabry in the Premier League. However, he is still just 28 and if he were to head to Old Trafford, then he would have the opportunity to prove himself in the best league in the World.
Premier League gossip: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund have become a breeding ground for talented English players in recent years. Both Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have developed there before earning moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively.
The next player from England to come through the ranks at Dortmund is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. He has already made 26 appearances for the club and is now receiving interest from a Premier League side.
According to a Fichajes report on Arsenal, "One of the names that has emerged on their target list is the young British talent Jamie Bynoe-Gittens."