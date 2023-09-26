Premier League rumors: Lukaku to Roma, Alonso to Madrid, Dembele to Arsenal
Today's Premier League rumors include Romelu Lukaku linked with a permanent switch to AS Roma. Also, Xabi Alonso is set to become the next Real Madrid manager and Arsenal are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele.
Premier League rumors: Romelu Lukaku to join AS Roma permanently
Romelu Lukau has enjoyed a great start to life in Serie A with AS Roma, scoring twice in three games. The forward is already being linked with joining Jose Mourinho's side permanently in a deal that could see a former Chelsea player go in the other direction.
Calciomercato has reported that Roma could swap Lukaku with Tammy Abraham. The English forward is currently out of action with a knee injury but has a record with the Blues of scoring 21 goals in 58 Premier League appearances.
Chelsea are currently struggling in 14th place in the Premier League and their summer signing Nicolas Jackson has scored just once in six matches. Abraham returning could be a great fit for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Premier League rumors: Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid
Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso is set to be the next Real Madrid manager. Los Blancos are currently coached by Carlo Ancelotti but he has been linked with taking over the Brazilian national team.
According to Radio Marca, "Real Madrid has chosen Xabi Alonso to coach the team next year." Alonso is the manager of Bayer Leverkusen who are second in the Bundesliga.
The former Spain midfielder played 143 times for the Reds in the Premier League before leaving to join Real Madrid as a player. Alonso has also coached the Spanish side's youth team and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to manage their first team.
Premier League rumors: Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal
Arsenal only managed a draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend. However, Mikel Arteta's side are already being linked with players to strengthen his team in January.
The Mirror has revealed that "Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele ahead of the January transfer window."
Dembele only joined PSG from Barcelona this summer but has so far managed just one assist in five Ligue 1 games. The winger is yet to play in the Premier League so a move to one of the London sides would be attractive to him.