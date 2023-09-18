Premier League rumors: McTominay to Bayern, Paqueta to Newcastle, Wilder to Sheffield United
Today's Premier League rumors include Scott McTominay being linked with Bayern Munich. Newcastle are interested in signing Lucas Paqueta and Chris Wilder could be set for a sensational return to Sheffield United.
Premier League rumors: Scott McTominay to Bayern Munich
Scott McTominay did not have the best of games, as Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Brighton at the weekend. However, he is a completely different player when he is on international duty with Scotland.
In the European Championship qualifiers, McTominay has scored an impressive six goals. Only Romelu Lukaku of Belgium has scored more. This shows that if McTominay is in the right environment, then he can flourish. Old Trafford has not been the right place for many players in recent years, so it could be time for the midfielder to move on.
According to The Mirror, "McTominay has emerged as a potential target for Bayern Munich should they fail to land Joao Palhinha in January."
At Bayern, McTominay would join a team that regularly wins trophies and one that is expected to go far in the Champions League. It would also offer him a fresh start away from United for the first time in his career.
Premier League rumors: Lucas Paqueta to Newcastle United
Lucas Paqueta might be playing for Manchester City this season, if he did not have betting allegations against him. The Brazilian is still at West Ham United, who lost 3-1 to City at the weekend.
It remains to be seen if the Premier League champions will go back in for Paqueta. However, another team is reportedly interested in the player.
The Daily Mail has reported that "Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £52million swoop for West Ham's Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta in January."
Joining City would be the preferred option for Paqueta, as they are the best team in the country. Although, Newcastle United — with their financial backing — might be able to challenge Guardiola's side for the title in a few years.
Premier League rumors: Chris Wilder to Sheffield United
Chris Wilder was Sheffield United manager for five years, where he led them from League One to the Premier League. He also guided them to an impressive ninth place finish in English soccer's top flight.
Wilder left the club in 2021 and has since had spells in charge of Middlesbrough and Watford. The Blades are struggling in the Premier League, having not won any of their opening five games, so the club might need Wilder back to rescue them from relegation.
The Daily Telegraph has revealed that "Sheffield United will consider a shock return for Chris Wilder if Paul Heckingbottom cannot turn around results."
It would be a sensational return for the man who has played for and managed the Blades. However, Wilder would have a very tough job on his hands.