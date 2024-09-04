Premier League rumors: Salah's new contract, Casemiro to Galatasaray, Chilwell to Turkey
- Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are set for contract talks
- Galatasaray want Casemiro from Manchester United
- Ben Chilwell could also join a Turkish club from Chelsea
Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah set for contract talks
Liverpool defeated Manchester United 3-0 last weekend with Mohamed Salah sealing the victory after a brace from Luis Diaz. After the game, Salah told Sky Sports that it was his "last year at the club."
Salah's contract is set to expire at the end of the season but his comments on Sky may just have been a ploy in negotiations with Liverpool. Football Insider has reported that "Liverpool will open talks with Mohamed Salah “soon” after his on-air plea on Sunday."
The Egyptian has been heavily linked with Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League. Salah is now 32 but still managed 18 goals and 10 assists in 32 Premier League games last season.
Galatasaray want Casemiro from Manchester United
Casemiro made two mistakes in the build-up to Luis Diaz's goals for Liverpool against Manchester United last Sunday. The Brazilian is 32-years-old and it could be time for him to start playing in a less competitive division.
The midfielder was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer but their transfer window has now closed. However, clubs in Turkey can still make moves and Galatasaray could be an option for Casemiro.
Ali Naci Kucuk has revealed that "Galatasaray is in talks with Manchester United to loan Casemiro for 1 year." United have already signed Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Casemiro. Therefore, the club could afford to let the Brazilian go.
Ben Chilwell could also be on his way to the Super Lig
Ben Chilwell has been frozen out at Chelsea and left out of the recent England roster. The defender has not been able to secure a move away from the Blues but could also find refuge in the Turkish Super Lig.
According to The Telegraph, "Chelsea are open to sending Ben Chilwell on loan to Turkey, with the left-back facing at least four months in the football wilderness if he stays at Stamford Bridge."