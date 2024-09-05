Premier League rumors: Moyes to Everton, Rodri to Madrid, Trippier to Istanbul
- David Moyes could replace Sean Dyche at Everton
- Real Madrid want to sign Rodri from Manchester City
- Istanbul Basaksehir make an offer for Kieran Trippier
Premier League rumors: David Moyes for Everton return
Everton have battled relegation in the recent Premier League campaigns. They have started this season badly under Sean Dyche and could be in danger of going down. The Toffees may need to turn to a club legend to get them out of trouble.
Football Insider has reported that "David Moyes is receiving a growing groundswell of support within the Everton boardroom to make a sensational return to the club."
Moyes was Everton's manager for 11 years before a disastrous spell at Manchester United. He then went on to Real Sociedad and Sunderland before rebuilding his career at West Ham United — where he won the Europa Conference League.
Everton have lost their opening three Premier League games. They were hammered 3-0 and 4-0 by Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. This was followed by a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth where the Toffees were two goals ahead with just three minutes of normal time to go.
Real Madrid want Rodri from Man City
Rodri may be a former Atletico Madrid player but that has not stopped him from being linked with a move to Real Madrid. The player has been a key player at Manchester City since he joined them from Atletico in 2019.
According to AS (translated from Spanish), "Real Madrid has the Spanish midfielder on its agenda, with a contract with Manchester City until 2027. The footballer only plans to change his scene if it is to sign for the white team."
Kieran Trippier to Istanbul Basaksehir
Kieran Tripper did not move from Newcastle United in the English or Saudi Arabian transfer windows. However, the Turkish window is still open and he could be on his way to Istanbul Basaksehir.
Sky Sports have revealed that "Istanbul Basaksehir are one of several Turkish clubs who have made an offer for Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier. Basaksehir want to take him on loan with an option to buy.
"Newcastle are yet to respond - they do not want to let Trippier leave. Trippier's wages would be an issue for Basaksehir - they would want to negotiate with Newcastle over how much of his salary they would pay."
Trippier was a key player for Newcastle and was a statement signing when he arrived at the club from Atletico Madrid. However, he has since lost the captaincy and has made just one appearance in the Premier League this season which came as a substitute.