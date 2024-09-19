Premier League rumors: Mudryk to Marseille, Gabriel extension, Carroll joins Bordeaux
- Marseille are interested in signing Mykhailo Mudryk
- Gabriel and Arsenal begin new contract talks
- Former West Ham striker Andy Carroll joins Bordeaux
Premier League rumors: Mykhailo Mudryk to Marseille
Mykhailo Mudryk was signed by Chelsea last year from under the nose of Arsenal. However, he has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. The Ukrainian must wonder what would have happened had he joined Mikel Arteta's title-challenging Gunners.
Mudryk has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season for the Blues. He started against Wolverhampton Wanderers but was taken off at half-time. Then he made a substitute appearance against Crystal Palace.
TEAMtalk has reported, "Chelsea want to get rid of several fringe players in the January transfer window... there is interest in Mudryk from French side Marseille."
Gabriel and Arsenal begin new contract talks
Gabriel Magalhaes is a key defender for Arsenal who scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game.
The Brazilian's contract expires in 2027 but the Gunners are keen to tie him down. According to Football Insider, "Arsenal have opened contract negotiations with Gabriel Magalhaes."
Andy Carroll joins Bordeaux
Since Andy Carroll left Reading in 2023, he has been playing for Amiens in Ligue 2. The striker who played for West Ham United, Newcastle and Liverpool in the Premier League has now found a new team in France to play for.
FC Girondins de Bordeaux have posted on their website, "Bordeaux is delighted to announce the arrival of Andy Carroll... His size, his goalscoring talent and his fighting spirit will undoubtedly help the Navy and Whites this season. We can't wait to see him on the field!"
Bordeaux are a massive club in France — they have won Ligue 1 six times. However, they now find themselves in the country's fourth tier due to being administratively relegated earlier this year. The arrival of Carroll will help the club's quest to get back to where they belong.