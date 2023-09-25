Premier League rumors: Oblak to United, Januzaj to Everton, Rabiot to Newcastle
Today's Premier League rumors include Jan Oblak linked with Manchester United, Adnan Januzaj a target for Everon and Adrien Rabiot possibly on his way to Newcastle.
Premier League rumors: Jan Oblak to Manchester United
Andre Onana has not had the best of starts to his Manchester United career, this was summed up when he made a howler against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Although, he did keep a clean sheet as United beat Burnley last Saturday.
Eric ten Hag needs a goalkeeper that he can trust and his team are already being linked with possible replacements for Onana. According to Fichajes, there is interest in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.
The Slovenian keeper has been at Atletico since 2014 and made over 300 appearances for the La Liga side. His experience and quality would make him a great fit at Old Trafford.
Premier League rumors: Adnan Januzaj to Everton
Everton claimed their first win in the Premier League this season last weekend as they defeated Brentford 3-1. There is still a long season ahead and Sean Dyche's side will need reinforcements in January.
Fichajes have reported that Everton are one of the "suitors" for Adnan Janucaj of Sevilla. Januzaj has played in the Premier League before, making 50 appearances for Manchester United and 25 whilst on loan at Sunderland.
The winger has only made six appearances for Sevilla since joining them last year. He did get some much-needed game time when he was sent on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir for the second half of last season. He has not played for Sevilla yet this season, so it could be a risk for Everton if they are to sign him.
Premier League rumors: Adrien Rabiot to Newcastle
Adrien Rabiot has played every minute for Juventus in Serie A this season but the Frenchman could switch their black and white stripes for the ones of Newcatle United.
Calciomercato has revealed that Newcastle and also Manchester United are interested in Rabiot. The midfielder represented Manchester City's youth team but is yet to play in the Premier League in his senior career.