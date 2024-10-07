Premier League rumors: O'Neil to stay, Alexander-Arnold to Real, De Bruyne to Saudi
- Gary O'Neil is set to stay on as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager
- Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could join Real Madrid
- Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City linked with the Saudi Pro League
Premier League rumors: Gary O'Neil to stay
There has been mounting pressure on Gary O'Neil at Wolverhampton Wanderers as his side is winless at the bottom of the Premier League.
Wolves fans called for him to be sacked after their 5-3 defeat to Brentford last weekend. However, The Telegraph has reported that "Wolves are retaining their complete support for Gary O’Neil and will give him time to reverse the team’s alarming decline."
O'Neil will have credit in the bank with the Wolves hierarchy after he stepped in when Julen Lopetegui left right before the start of the last season. The former Bournemouth manager led them to a 14th-placed finish.
This campaign was always going to be difficult for Wolves after they lost Pedro Neto and Max Kilman to Chelsea and West Ham United respectively.
Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in January
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid for some time. His contract expires at the end of this season, he could then join Los Blancos on a free transfer. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side may be forced to sign him sooner.
Sport (translated from Spanish) has revealed: "Dani Carvajal's injury leaves Madrid in a difficult situation in defence... The club is in a state of shock and is considering intervening in the January market... The whites can activate the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold."
Kevin De Bruyne linked with the Saudi Pro League
Kevin De Bruyne remains a key player for Manchester City. However, he is now 33, has had injury troubles recently and his contract runs out at the end of the season. De Bruyne has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and one of the greatest players of all time wants him there.
Mundo Deportivo states, "Cristiano Ronaldo is actively encouraging his club, Al-Nassr, to present a lucrative $1 million-a-week offer to Kevin De Bruyne, a move he believes the Manchester City star would find difficult to refuse."